Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock of chickens and ducks in Wales

Irish poultry farmers are required to house all birds to prevent the spread of the disease.

The H5N8 strain of avian influenza has been confirmed on a premises in Pontyberem, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been established around a premises in Wales where the H5N8 strain of bird flu was confirmed in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks.

This is the same strain of the virus identified in a wild duck in Wexford on 31 December and many European countries in recent months.

“This case serves to remind us all of the risk of infection,” chief veterinary officer Christianne Glossop said. “It is extremely important that birdkeepers practise the very highest levels of biosecurity. Even when birds are housed, there remains a risk of infection and keepers of poultry and other captive birds should ensure every effort is made to prevent contact with wild birds. The movement of poultry should be minimised, and clothing and equipment should always be disinfected.”

