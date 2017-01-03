Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock of chickens and ducks in Wales
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock of chickens and ducks in Wales

By on
The H5N8 strain of avian influenza has been confirmed on a premises in Pontyberem, Carmarthenshire, Wales.
The H5N8 strain of avian influenza has been confirmed on a premises in Pontyberem, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been established around a premises in Wales where the H5N8 strain of bird flu was confirmed in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks.

This is the same strain of the virus identified in a wild duck in Wexford on 31 December and many European countries in recent months.

“This case serves to remind us all of the risk of infection,” chief veterinary officer Christianne Glossop said. “It is extremely important that birdkeepers practise the very highest levels of biosecurity. Even when birds are housed, there remains a risk of infection and keepers of poultry and other captive birds should ensure every effort is made to prevent contact with wild birds. The movement of poultry should be minimised, and clothing and equipment should always be disinfected.”

Irish poultry farmers are required to house all birds to prevent the spread of the disease.

Read more

Bird flu: what is it and should I be worried?

More in News
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Department needs to lead on bird flu – Renaghan
News
Department needs to lead on bird flu – Renaghan
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 03 January 2017
Journal+
Inspection visit brings end to DIY
News
Inspection visit brings end to DIY
By Derek Robinson on 02 January 2017
Journal+
UFU offers advice to RHI claimants
News
UFU offers advice to RHI claimants
By Peter McCann on 04 January 2017
Incubation/Rearing equipment
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
View ad

Place ad