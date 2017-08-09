Brexit exposure is not equal across the country
By Justin McCarthy on 10 August 2017
There is clearly a lot more at stake for those in rural Ireland than those within the M50.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By Letters to the Editor on 08 August 2017
By David Wright on 09 August 2017
By David Wright on 09 August 2017
Welger 235 xtra cut 17 knife on 550 x 22.5 oversize flotation wheels, yr 2007, l...
"SPECIAL FARM MACHINERY AUCTION ANNOUNCEMENT!!The FTMTA UNRESERVED Farm Machin...
For all your agricultural needs look no further than NUNAN FARM MACHINERY LTD....
2011 McHale F550 BalerFully Serviced, New Chains Etc.@ McHale Farm Machi...
VERY CLEAN CLAAS 255 BALER. 35,OOO BALES ON THE CLOCK AND COMING FROM A TILLAGE ...