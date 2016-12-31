Sign in to your account
Watch: Dairy Quality Assurance - what's it all about?

By on
With bonuses now available for quality-assured milk and stock, what do farmers need to get right for the inspection? Jack Kennedy reports.
With bonuses now available for quality-assured milk and stock, what do farmers need to get right for the inspection? Jack Kennedy reports.

Last week Bord Bia held two seminars, near Fermoy, Co Cork, and in Kilkenny, to discuss upcoming changes and record-keeping requirements for dairy farmers in the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS).

More and more Irish-produced food product is going to international markets outside of the UK and the EU. This is one of the main reasons why Bord Bia audits and record-keeping are necessary, according to Bord Bia sector manager Michael Houlihan. He said: “In 2009, about 21% of Irish product was sold in international markets and for 2015 that figure was 28%. In the same instance, product to the UK ...

