Watch: Dairy Quality Assurance - what's it all about?
By Jack Kennedy on 31 December 2016
With bonuses now available for quality-assured milk and stock, what do farmers need to get right for the inspection? Jack Kennedy reports.
Last week Bord Bia held two seminars, near Fermoy, Co Cork, and in Kilkenny, to discuss upcoming changes and record-keeping requirements for dairy farmers in the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS).
More and more Irish-produced food product is going to international markets outside of the UK and the EU. This is one of the main reasons why Bord Bia audits and record-keeping are necessary, according to Bord Bia sector manager Michael Houlihan. He said: “In 2009, about 21% of Irish product was sold in international markets and for 2015 that figure was 28%. In the same instance, product to the UK ...
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 22 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 21 December 2016
By Contributor on 21 December 2016
Related Stories
By Jack Kennedy on 28 December 2016
By Odile Evans on 28 December 2016
By Farmers Journal on 21 December 2016
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
1st cow is free until the end of Nov. Heifer teat sealing service also available...