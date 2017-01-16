Dairygold increases December milk price by 1.5c/l
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
Dairygold has announced an increase in its December milk price. The board of the co-op met on Monday.
Following a 1.5c/l rise. the December milk price for Dairygold stands at 28.9c/l excluding VAT. This price includes a 0.5c/l bonus.
Lakeland, Glanbia, Carbery and Arrabawn also increased their December price, however Kerry held.
