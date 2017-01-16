Sign in to your account
Dairygold increases December milk price by 1.5c/l

By on
Dairygold has announced an increase in its December milk price. The board of the co-op met on Monday.
Dairygold has announced an increase in its December milk price. The board of the co-op met on Monday.

Following a 1.5c/l rise. the December milk price for Dairygold stands at 28.9c/l excluding VAT. This price includes a 0.5c/l bonus.

Lakeland, Glanbia, Carbery and Arrabawn also increased their December price, however Kerry held.

Read more

Dairy markets: Futures market nervous ahead of this week's GDT

