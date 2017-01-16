Sign in to your account
Arrabawn and Kerry set December milk price

By on
The Kerry Group and Arrabawn have both set a price for milk produced in December.
The board of Arrabawn increased the December price by 1c/litre. This comes on the back of a 1.5c/l lift in November.

The board of Arrabawn increased the December price by 1c/litre. This comes on the back of a 1.5c/l lift in November.

This means that the Arrabawn price for December is 29.2c/l (ex VAT).

Kerry Group

The board of Kerry agreed to keep the November milk price unchanged for December.

This means that for milk produced in December at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat, the price is 27.5c/l (ex VAT).

Other co-ops

Lakeland announced last week that it has increased its price by 1c/l to 28.75c/l (ex VAT). Glanbia Ingredients Ireland (GII) also increased by 1c/l, but Glanbia withdrew the 1c/l co-op support payment meaning that there was no increase for co-op members on the November milk price. Glanbia is paying 28.46c/l for December.

The Carbery Group in west Cork increased by 1c/l.

PPI

Last Thursday, Ornua’s Puchase Price Index (PPI) for December was announced as 103.8, up from 99.4 in November. This is the first time the PPI has crossed the 100 mark since April 2015 and again shows a recovery in the global dairy markets.

A PPI of 103.8 equates to a farmgate price of 29.2c/litre (ex VAT). According to Ornua “the index reflects higher returns in the month across all products”.

Listen to “Forecast of 30c/l for Irish dairy farmers in 2017” on Spreaker.

The Irish Farmers Journal calculates price ex VAT.

