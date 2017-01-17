Dutch milk collections up by 8% in 2016
The final figures for Dutch milk collections in 2016 show that cumulatively they came to 14.3m tonnes last year, an 8% increase on 2015.
While cumulative Dutch milk collections for 2016 increased by 7.5% compared with the previous year, they are significantly lower than expected. At the end of the first quarter, collections had increased by 18%.
December and November collections in 2016 were on a par with the year before at 1.2m tonnes.
Applications to the EU milk reduction scheme had an effect on collections for the fourth quarter. Dutch dairy farmers applied to the scheme for over 80,000t, the equivalent of a 2.3% milk production reduction in Q4.
However Q4 collections totalled 3.47m tonnes, a 0.63% increase on the same period in 2015.
Ireland’s December milk supply increased marginally in 2016, while in the UK milk collections have fallen.
More in News
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 17 January 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 16 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 13 January 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 16 January 2017
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...