Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Three GLAS protests in 24 hours
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Three GLAS protests in 24 hours

By on
Farmers and farm organisations have taken to the streets over the delays in GLAS and AEOS payments for 2016.
Farmers and farm organisations have taken to the streets over the delays in GLAS and AEOS payments for 2016.

Both the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) and the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) have taken to the streets in Kildare Street in Dublin and Castlebar, Co Mayo, respectively, to protest against the long payment delays in both GLAS and AEOS.

On Monday, the ICSA staged its own protest on payment delays at the Department of Agriculture in Co Wexford.

Approximately 10,000 farmers are still awaiting 85% of their 2016 payment under GLAS, which was due last October. Meanwhile, around 2,500 farmers are awaiting their AEOS payments.

Healy, president of the IFA, said farmers who participate in GLAS carry out a range of actions to enhance the rural environment.

However, more than 9,000 farmers have yet to be paid, despite having completed the actions required, incurring significant costs and planning fees in doing so.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that farmers who joined the GLAS scheme almost two years ago, and who were promised payments last October are still waiting with no definite answers as to when they can expect to get paid," he said.

"Farmers have upheld their side of the bargain, complying with the scheme and carrying out actions, at significant cost and effort. The minister and Department of Agriculture need to show the same level of commitment and ensure that payments are made immediately.”

Meanwhile, in Castlebar, the national chair of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), Vincent Roddy, said enough is enough.

"We've had enough of being treated as second-class citizens and putting up with broken promises from this minister who gave assurances that farmers would be paid 85% of their GLAS money before Christmas," said Roddy.

The INHFA believes it is unacceptable that farmers should be penalised for the Department's obvious inability to sort out its own internal inefficiencies. Roddy pointed out "that, if necessary, experts in IT systems must be outsourced to sort out this mess. Farmers cannot wait any longer for their wages. What other sector in Irish society would put up with this?"

Read more

Full GLAS coverage

More in News
Journal+
Listen: several common Brexit priorities for IFA and UFU
News
Listen: several common Brexit priorities for IFA and UFU
By Peter McCann on 31 January 2017
Free
Two men charged in connection with rural crime
News
Two men charged in connection with rural crime
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 31 January 2017
Free
In pictures: protests over delayed GLAS payments
News
In pictures: protests over delayed GLAS payments
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 31 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
In pictures: protests over delayed GLAS payments
News
In pictures: protests over delayed GLAS payments
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 31 January 2017
Free
ICSA protest at GLAS payment delays
Schemes
ICSA protest at GLAS payment delays
By Thomas Hubert on 30 January 2017
Free
Launch of €150m agri-loan scheme imminent
News
Launch of €150m agri-loan scheme imminent
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 January 2017
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad

Place ad