February milk prices increase in the UK

By on
Farmers in the UK supplying Müller and Arla will see another milk price increase from the start of February.


Arla milk suppliers will see the price they are paid for a standard UK litre of milk increase by 0.76p/l to 27.07p/l (p/l), and the manufacturing price to 28.16p/l.

“Markets in general remain strong, with good global demand,” Johnnie Russell, board director of Arla Foods amba, said. “This is the sixth consecutive increase in our price. From September to date, our price increases have delivered in the region of an additional £51m of income to our British farmer owners and, in turn, the rural economy.”

Müller has followed a 2.5p/l January milk price increase with a further 1.25p/l from the start of February. This is the fifth consecutive price increase for Müller’s non-aligned suppliers who also receive a retail supplement estimated at 0.82p/l for February.

When added to the standard litre price of 26.69p/l, this leads to an actual price paid for February milk supply of 27.51p/l.

“We are concluding what has been a very detailed process to review and finalise our new contract proposals, having taken on board the feedback from our farmers,” said Lyndsay Chapman, agriculture director at Müller Milk & Ingredients. “We now expect to issue contract documents in February, for sign-up to the new terms from the new milk year,” she said.

