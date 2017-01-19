No SMP sold from EU intervention stocks

A European Commission spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal this Thursday that the experts mandated by the Commission and the member states rejected all offers received for the 21,963t of SMP currently available for sale from intervention stocks.

Bids totalling 7,490t came in at prices ranging between €1,550/t and €1,900/t, which was deemed too low. The minimum price set when tenders first opened last month was €2,151/t, and only 40t were sold then.

The latest round of offers shows no improvement in prices compared with the previous tender two weeks ago, when European experts rejected bids for 11,914t of SMP ranging ...