Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Further calls for tillage crisis fund
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Further calls for tillage crisis fund

By on
Fianna Fáil's agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue has again called on Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to provide ring-fenced funding for tillage farmers.
Fianna Fáil's agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue has again called on Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to provide ring-fenced funding for tillage farmers.

The issue was raised in the Dáil on Tuesday during Private Members Business, where Donegal TD McConalogue called on the Government to immediately establish a crisis fund to provide direct payments to farmers who were impacted by severe crop losses in 2016 due to bad weather.

Those in coastal areas were perhaps the worst affected with tillage farmers throughout the country suffering an estimated income reduction of between €70m and €80m over the course of 2016, according to farming organisations.

The IFA has estimated that the average loss to farmers was 105t per farm.

McConalogue highlighted an alleged underspend of €86m by the Department of Agriculture in its 2016 expenditure budget and he called on the Government to avail of EU regulations that allow it to provide tailored support payments for farmers of up to €15,000 over a three year period.

“I genuinely cannot understand the Minister’s opposition to a compensation package. Back in 2010, the then Agriculture Minister Brendan Smith introduced the Aid Scheme for Potato and Vegetable Crops Damaged by Frost, so the precedent exists,” McConalogue said.

Once again the issue of a Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) investment tillage scheme will be raised in the Dáil next Tuesday, with the scheme having been promised to commence in autumn 2016.

Read more

Hogan definitively rules out crisis fund for tillage sector

More in News
Free
Weekly podcast: growth in export figures and Schmallenberg virus
News
Weekly podcast: growth in export figures and Schmallenberg virus
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 11 January 2017
Free
Know your slurry – a beginner's guide
News
Know your slurry – a beginner's guide
By Farmers Journal on 11 January 2017
Free
30c/l minimum price for December
News
30c/l minimum price for December
By Paul Mooney on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: glyphosate and tag orders
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: glyphosate and tag orders
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 10 January 2017
Free
Half of farmers sticking with Mullinahone
News
Half of farmers sticking with Mullinahone
By Patrick Donohoe on 10 January 2017
Free
Dublin Zoo houses birds as threat of bird flu intensifies
News
Dublin Zoo houses birds as threat of bird flu intensifies
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 10 January 2017
Claas
2 WDSpeed StarIn good condition....
View ad
Claas
25 ft variostraw choppeer chaff spreader781 drum hours...
View ad
CLAAS 890
4 WD New Turbo in 2014Full service historyContact Billy 086 2536867...
View ad
Claas
Full spec4x4Tyre pumpStop rockFully repaired and ready to worl...
View ad
CLAAS 870
Fully repaired2 WD Speed star3280 drum hours excellent condition...
View ad

Place ad