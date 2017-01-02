Sign in to your account
Germany to cull 22,000 turkeys as bird flu spreads

By on
Authorities in Germany have taken the step to cull some 22,000 turkeys in the poultry production region of Lower Saxony.
Authorities in Germany have taken the step to cull some 22,000 turkeys in the poultry production region of Lower Saxony.

The decision comes as two further outbreaks of the H5N8 strain of the diseases have hit other poultry production units in the region.

The strain of bird flu has not been detected in the birds, which were culled on Monday, but the decision is being taken as a precautionary measure, according to Reuters.

Close to 100,000 birds were culled last week alone in Germany as a result of bird flu. Over 500 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been reported across the EU in poultry and wild birds since outbreaks of the disease first appeared in late October.

Ireland

The H5N8 strain of bird flu was found in a wild duck in Co Wexford last week

There had been cases found in the UK prior to the discovery in Co Wexford.

IFA poultry chairman Nigel Renaghan has again urged farmers here to be vigilant in the wake of the outbreak in Ireland.

Read more

Wha is bird flu and should I be worried?

Full coverage: bird flu

