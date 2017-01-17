Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Huge interest and pointed questions at Sheep Welfare information evenings
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Huge interest and pointed questions at Sheep Welfare information evenings

By on
Over 300 farmers attended last night’s information evening in the Breaffy Hotel, Castlebar, Co Mayo, with a mixture of old and new questions coming to the fore in each meeting.
Over 300 farmers attended last night’s information evening in the Breaffy Hotel, Castlebar, Co Mayo, with a mixture of old and new questions coming to the fore in each meeting.
More in Sheep
Free
Your questions answered on the €10/ewe sheep scheme
Schemes
Your questions answered on the €10/ewe sheep scheme
By Tommy Moyles on 12 January 2017
Free
Suspected sheep theft in Co Mayo
News
Suspected sheep theft in Co Mayo
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Sheep payment to roll in November
News
Sheep payment to roll in November
By Tommy Moyles on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Your questions answered on the €10/ewe sheep scheme
Schemes
Your questions answered on the €10/ewe sheep scheme
By Tommy Moyles on 12 January 2017
Journal+
Grain prices: weather patterns continue to underpin grain markets
Markets
Grain prices: weather patterns continue to underpin grain markets
By Lorcan Allen on 17 January 2017
Free
Higher US milk production and prices projected for 2017
News
Higher US milk production and prices projected for 2017
By John Boylan on 15 January 2017
Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale
15 Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale. LongfordPhone 086 8552492No Texts...
View ad
January Gems In-lamb Export Sale
Ballymena Mart, Saturday 7th January at Noon....
View ad
Shearling Ewe Sale
70 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha,Chessy,Emlach and Foundry ...
View ad
20 PEDIGREE
suffok shearling ewes all scanned in lamb to imported sires from the Annakisha ...
View ad
West Region Texel Club in lamb ewe sale
West Region Texel Club Show and Sale of in lamb Shearlings Ewes and Maiden Ewe L...
View ad

Place ad