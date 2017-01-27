Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
IFA slams SuperValu's 'free food' promotion
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

IFA slams SuperValu's 'free food' promotion

By on
IFA president Joe Healy has accused retail giant SuperValu of acting unethically by offering customers free potatoes and carrots when they buy discounted beef.
IFA president Joe Healy has accused retail giant SuperValu of acting unethically by offering customers free potatoes and carrots when they buy discounted beef.

Healy said the promotion is a further example of why farmers need political intervention at EU and national level to ensure they get a fair share of the consumer price.

“In this case, there isn’t even a consumer price to get a share of. It demonstrates the need for a clear ban on below-cost selling of food,” he said.

A race to the bottom

The president added that this sort of stunt is a race to the bottom: “Farmers have little or no market power and they will ultimately bear the brunt of this type of unethical price promotion. Farmers and consumers would expect SuperValu to show a higher standard of corporate responsibility in line with their ‘community retailer’ ethos.”

Workshop in Brussels

On Thursday this week Healy chaired a workshop in Brussels for the European Farmers Organisation on the recently published Agri Markets Taskforce report, which deals with initiatives to ensure that farmers get a fairer share of the consumer price for their products.

It is hard to believe we have the largest Irish retailer behaving like this

Healy said it is “hard to believe that as we are making significant progress at European level on restoring a fair margin for farmers, we have the largest Irish retailer behaving like this.

“Producers of fresh produce are furious that their work and investment counts for nothing in the eyes of SuperValu,” he added.

Healy said he would be seeking an urgent meeting with the supermarket chain to warn about the “grave consequences for Irish growers if retailers embark on a strategy of encouraging footfall by promoting quality food for free”.

This is only a short-term gain for the consumers

Speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal Global Trade Conference in Dublin this Friday, European Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan took a dim view on SuperValu's offer of giving away free vegetables to customers.

"We can't be in a position where farmers are put out business. If we don't have a producer then we won't have a product. This is only a short-term gain for the consumers," he said.

"We need to have farmers to be able to sustain a living for their production; otherwise we will have monopolies and a concentration in the market which is not good for the consumer in the medium and the long term."

Offer 'agreed with suppliers'

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, SuperValu said that it was supporting the entire cost of the free vegetable offer. "The current promotional offer, designed as part of our ongoing effort to encourage consumers to cook with Irish produce, has been planned and agreed in consultation with our suppliers," the company said, adding that its annual purchases worth €2.19bn from 2,200 Irish agri-food suppliers were the largest in the Irish grocery retail market.

Read more

Healy slams below-cost selling of veg in run-up to Christmas

Ireland generates 1.1m tonnes of food waste every year

More in News
Journal+
ICBF position against LIC contracts hardens
News
ICBF position against LIC contracts hardens
By Jack Kennedy on 27 January 2017
Journal+
EirGrid CEO: we hope for no 'civil disobedience' over N-S interconnector
News
EirGrid CEO: we hope for no 'civil disobedience' over N-S interconnector
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Free
The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
News
The future of Irish exports lies in building relationships – McDonald's chief
By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Minister Creed must show commitment to beef
Opinion
Minister Creed must show commitment to beef
By Justin McCarthy on 25 January 2017
Journal+
Pressure mounts for €200 suckler cow payment
News
Pressure mounts for €200 suckler cow payment
By Adam Woods on 25 January 2017
Free
Increased supports needed in the suckler sector – IFA
News
Increased supports needed in the suckler sector – IFA
By Odile Evans on 24 January 2017
farm hand seeks work
Experienced Farmhand looking for work in Tipperary area.hourly.daily.weekly rate...
View ad
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad

Place ad