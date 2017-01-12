IFA to stage grain protest at Dáil

The protest will take place at 3pm on Wednesday at the gates of Leinster House on Kildare Street.

A grain protest has been organised by the IFA for Wednesday (18 January) at the gates of Leinster House to coincide with a motion by Fianna Fáil calling for an aid package for grain growers hit by weather losses.

In a letter to Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, IFA president Joe Healy said: “As I have repeatedly outlined, it is crucial that a financial aid package is put in place immediately to cover the severe financial losses encountered by these farmers to a force majeure event.”

Updated results of the IFA’s crop loss survey show that total losses to the tillage sector in 2016 stand at €4.637m. This is made up of €3.567m in losses from grain and €1.070m from straw.

Counties Clare, Galway, Cork, Donegal, Kerry Mayo, Meath Roscommon and Tipperary are included in the crop loss survey.

Data from Met Éireann shows that during September last year, counties where tillage farmers were worst affected by the weather at harvest had rainfall levels of between 20% and 40% above average in the month.

Funding

Minister Creed has previously said that there is “no specific funding available for losses due to poor weather conditions”.

However, Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue has highlighted an alleged underspend of €86m by the Department in its 2016 budget and has again called on the Government to avail of EU regulations that allow it to provide tailored support payments for farmers of up to €15,000 over a three-year period.

“I genuinely cannot understand the minister’s opposition to a compensation package,” he said.

The IFA’s protest will take place at 3pm on Wednesday at the gates of Leinster House on Kildare Street.

