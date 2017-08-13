Sign in to your account
In pictures: crowds descend on Tullamore Show 2017

By on
The 2017 Tullamore Show got off to a bright start, with thousands of showgoers making their way to the Butterfield Estate for the 26th running of the show.
Over 60,000 people attended this year's Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show on the 250ac Butterfield Estate in Screggan, Co. Offaly.

Gates opened at 8.30am to the general public and there was a steady flow of people throughout the day.

Following a bright start, the weather held for the day, with clouds a permanent feature from the afternoon on.

Competitors were in early, preparing their cattle and sheep for the day ahead. Shampoo and hair dryers were constant in the pedigree and commercial cattle section.

Denis Kelleher from Co Mayo was one such competitor.

There was something for everyone at the show, which was officialy opened by first vice-president of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness.

The All-Ireland Hurling semi-final proved to be a big hit with show goers at the Irish Farmers Journal tent.

Alpacas made a return to this year's show, with three championship classes.

They were judged on their fleece as much as their body condition and proved to be a very popular attraction.

An alpaca was also shorn at this year’s Tullamore Show, something you wouldn't get to see on a normal day.

'Real heroes of Tullamore Show are the farmers and volunteers'

