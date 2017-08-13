‘Real heroes of Tullamore Show are the farmers and volunteers'

Opening the 2017 Tullamore Show, first vice president of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, said that the real heroes of the show are the farmers and all the volunteers behind the scenes.

In the region of 60,000 people are expected to descend on the Butterfield Estate in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, where the show was officially opened by Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness on Sunday.

McGuinness highlighted the work of the Tullamore Show executive and all the people behind the scenes who made the show happen.

Commenting on the number of ambassadors who attended the show, McGuinness said that she hoped that they would look at the quality of Ireland’s stock.

“We feed a huge part of the world by the work and hands of our farmers. So never underestimate the value of our farmers.

“We don’t value farmers enough because every day at least three times a day, we rely on a farmer or two to make sure we are well fed and nourished.”

I think the real heroes of today are the farmers and the farming community, who keep ticking over.

Brenda Kiernan, chairperson of the Tullamore Show executive, said that every year, the show is going from strength-to-strength.

Thanking the sponsors, she said that the show might not be as strong without their support.

“It’s not just the sponsors though, it’s the spectators, the exhibitors and those on the trade stands [that make Tullamore Show].

“It’s also the local community and the landowners who help stage the show and have brought it to what it is. The volunteerism is phenomenal.”

