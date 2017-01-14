Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
In pictures: impressive machinery shed shared across 37 French farms
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

In pictures: impressive machinery shed shared across 37 French farms

By on
On a visit to France this week, members of the Kilnamartyra discussion group in Co Cork saw how local farmers shared 45 machines between them.
On a visit to France this week, members of the Kilnamartyra discussion group in Co Cork saw how local farmers shared 45 machines between them.

The co-op is located in Brion, western France and is one of the many local machinery schemes known as CUMAs. It has been in operation for 37 years and currently owns 45 machines used across 37 farms.

Their fleet includes:

  • Round balers.
  • Trailers.
  • Manure spreaders.
  • Maize processors.
  • A tractor.
  • A bean harverster.
  • Ploughs.
  • Harrows.
  • Subsoilers.
  • A shed fitted with solar panels selling electricity back to the national grid.

    • Members contribute to investments and running costs in proportion to the use they get out of each machine.

    For example, the CUMA owns six trailers from 12t to 21t in size, each costing members €15/day to use. "They are high-spec trailers and we get a lot of use out of them, while on an individual farm, they would be unused five months of the year," the group's chair Emmanuel Lachaise told Irish visitors.

    Browse the picture gallery above to see a sample of the machinery available to the CUMA's members and read more about its operation in the coming weeks in the Irish Farmers Journal.

    Read more

    US lifts ban on French beef

    More in Machinery
    Journal+
    How to service your tanker
    Farm machinery
    How to service your tanker
    By Darren Bailey on 06 January 2017
    Journal+
    Winterising your tractor
    Winterising your tractor
    By Darren Bailey on 12 January 2017
    Journal+
    Where can slurry spreading start?
    Farm machinery
    Where can slurry spreading start?
    By James Maloney on 10 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Journal+
    France will do limited business in US
    Opinion
    France will do limited business in US
    By Phelim O'Neill on 14 January 2017
    Journal+
    US lifts ban on French beef
    News
    US lifts ban on French beef
    By Thomas Hubert on 14 January 2017
    Free
    Lakeland sets December milk price
    News
    Lakeland sets December milk price
    By Odile Evans on 12 January 2017
    TANKER ACCESSORIES
    slurry hoseslurry fittingsspare parts delivery nationwide new ...
    View ad
    led trailer lights
    led trailer lights marker lights number plates lightsspot lights ...
    View ad
    teagle straw blower
    new teagle straw blower Provide an even and absorbent bed of straw with a...
    View ad
    FOR ALL THOSE TANKER ACCESSORIES
    slurry hoseslurry fittingsspare parts delivery nationwide new ...
    View ad
    Sulky
    Quigleys GarageNew sulky spreaders New sulky seeders In stock ...
    View ad

    Place ad