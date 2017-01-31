Sign in to your account
code
In pictures: protests over delayed GLAS payments

Browse through our photo gallery of farmer anger over delayed Green Low Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) and Agri-Environmental Options Scheme (AEOS) payments.
Browse through our photo gallery of farmer anger over delayed Green Low Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) and Agri-Environmental Options Scheme (AEOS) payments.

Three protests took place this week over delayed GLAS and AEOS payments to farmers. Almost 10,000 farmers are awaiting GLAS payments, while around 2,000 farmers are waiting for AEOS money. These payments were due to commence for farmers in October 2016.

See below for a selection of photos from the protests, which took place in Dublin, Mayo and Wexford this week, or browse through the photo gallery above.

Members of the ICSA protest against delays in GLAS and AEOS payments outside Department of Agriculture offices in Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford. / Patrick Browne

Members of The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) and have yet to be paid overdue GLAS Agri-Environment Scheme payments Protest at Davitt House, the Department's headquarters, in Castlebar, Co Mayo. / Keith Heneghan / Phocus

Farmers awaiting long overdue GLAS payments protest at the Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street today. / Finbarr O'Rourke

Read more

Three GLAS protests in 24 hours

