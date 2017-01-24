Increased supports needed in the suckler sector – IFA

There were calls for increases in direct payment to €200 per cow at the Irish Farmers Journal Supporting Sucklers talk at Balla Mart.

IFA president Joe Healy has called for increased targeted direct supports of €200/cow and a strong emphasis on live exports. The IFA president was speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal ‘‘Supporting Sucklers’’ event at Balla Mart on Tuesday evening.

These are needed to support and maintain our quality suckler cow herd, which he said forms the backbone of Ireland’s €2.3bn beef and livestock sector.

Our one-million-head suckler cow herd is vital to the beef and livestock sectors

While acknowledging the positive start that the €52m Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) has made, Healy called for it to be reopened immediately to allow new applicants in 2017.

“Based on the fall-off from the original applications in 2015, there is adequate funding to reopen the scheme at this stage,” Healy said. “Our one-million-head suckler cow herd is vital to the beef and livestock sectors, and provides the marketing image on which all our quality beef exports and access to the higher-priced retail market outlets are secured.”

Packed out here at Balla, about to kick off pic.twitter.com/Y0eQ9SPpOt — Farmers Journal (@farmersjournal) January 24, 2017

Live exports

With a forecast for an additional 100,000 head of cattle in 2017, a strong export trade is needed for both price competition and market outlets.

Healy proposed that the €8 per head charges on live exports be rescinded and the transport issues to Holland be resolved in order to boost calf exports.

The IFA has requested that Minister Creed undertakes a diplomatic visit to Egypt to get the live export trade to this market moving.

“There are major live export opportunities in Egypt, which Ireland is well placed to supply. In addition, the IFA has requested that the veterinary certificate is amended and more dedicated boats cleared,” Healy said, adding that the Department of Agriculture needs more resources in the live export area.

Coupled supports

Twenty-four of the 27 member states have used coupled payments to support their beef and livestock sectors, with the majority of funding focused on suckler cow payments, according to IFA livestock chair Angus Woods. Cyprus, Lithuania and Ireland are the only exceptions, with no coupled supports for beef. A total of 42% of all coupled support, amounting to €1.8bn, has been targeted at beef by member states, with countries like France providing support of up to €178 per suckler cow.

“Processors are using cutting methods from 50 years ago and claiming that they are unable to handle heavier carcases,” Woods said. “They need to change and adopt new cutting techniques, which will allow the entire sector to develop and benefit from our more productive genetics.”

Read more

Beef factory price gaps wider at edges of the grid

Watch: integrated beef rewards across the Irish Sea

Suckler series: what does the research say?