Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: less HSA farm inspections and new CAP

By on
Good morning. In the news today, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan has published an impact assessment outlining five possible shapes for the next CAP.
Good morning. In the news today, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan has published an impact assessment outlining five possible shapes for the next CAP.

Weather

Bright and sunny spells at first, with a few showers mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties, according to Met Éireann. Cloud will thicken from the south, however, and outbreaks of rain will develop in southeast Leinster from late morning. This rain will gradually spread northwards to affect eastern coastal counties, with the heaviest and most persistent rain reserved for the east coast. Many midland areas will hold dry, though showers will continue to affect Atlantic coastal regions. Southwesterly winds, strong to gale about the west and northwest coast at first, will gradually moderate, becoming light variable inland this afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 6 to 9°C

In the news

Yesterday, European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan published an impact assessment outlining five possible shapes for the next CAP.

Catch up with Thursday’s nightly news.

Coming up today at www.farmersjournal.ie

  • Comprehensive coverage from the Lismullen farm conference.

    • What’s on

  • The INHFA Campaign on the Area of Natural Constraint Review

