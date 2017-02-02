Sign in to your account
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: CAP, loans and inspections

By on
Did you miss any of the top stories today? Catch up on the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie from Thursday 2 February.
Did you miss any of the top stories today? Catch up on the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie from Thursday 2 February.
  • European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan has published an impact assessment outlining five possible shapes for the next CAP.
  • Ulster Bank and Bank of Ireland have joined AIB in opening for business for the Government-supported 2.95% Agriculture Cashflow Support Loan Scheme.
  • The Health and Safety Authority has announced there are 2,000 farm inspections planned for this year, a decrease of 300 compared with 2016.
  • The first case of bird flu detected in Northern Ireland has been confirmed in a swan found near Lough Beg in Co Derry.
  • New figures have revealed that the Department of Agriculture has spent €8,297,238 on IT systems over the past three years, however IT issues have been blamed for the continuing delays in GLAS payments.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    Clive Wasson took this snap at the Irish Farmers Journal Livestock Demonstration in Raphoe Livestock Mart on Wednesday night.

