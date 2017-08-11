Sign in to your account
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: milk prices and eggs

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 11 August 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 11 August 2017.
  • Two of the largest milk processors in the country set their milk price for July – Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies.
  • The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a merger investigation into the proposed joint venture between Dawn Meats and Dunbia.
  • Northern Ireland’s two pork processors have received final approval from Chinese authorities to export pork to China.
  • Debt statements on the Super Levy Instalment Scheme were issued in error to a number of dairy farmers by the Department of Agriculture.
  • If all businesses had bought Irish eggs, Ireland could have avoided the contaminated eggs issue, according to IFA poultry chair Nigel Renagahan.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk, here is our photo of the day:

    More in News
    Differing views for Citizens Assembly from IFA and environmentalists
    News
    Differing views for Citizens Assembly from IFA and environmentalists
    By Amy Forde on 11 August 2017
    Member
    Department issues super levy letters by mistake
    News
    Department issues super levy letters by mistake
    By Amy Forde on 11 August 2017
    NI receives final approval to export pork to China
    Northern Ireland
    NI receives final approval to export pork to China
    By Peter McCann on 11 August 2017
