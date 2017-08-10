Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Joe Healy joins FBD Holdings board as non-executive director
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Joe Healy joins FBD Holdings board as non-executive director

By on
IFA president Joe Healy will take up a position as non-executive director on the board of FBD Holdings
IFA president Joe Healy will take up a position as non-executive director on the board of FBD Holdings

IFA president Joe Healy has been appointed as a non-executive director to the board of FBD Holdings. Healy’s appointment as a non-executive director with FBD once again gives ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Agribusiness
Member
Currency headwinds affect Kerry Group's first half-year performance
Companies
Currency headwinds affect Kerry Group's first half-year performance
By Eoin Lowry on 10 August 2017
Member
Ingredients drive Glanbia’s first half results
Companies
Ingredients drive Glanbia’s first half results
By Eoin Lowry on 10 August 2017
Member
Global report: stories from around the world
Global Trade
Global report: stories from around the world
By Lorcan Allen on 09 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Maca na Feirme is looking for the Farmers of the Future
Community
Maca na Feirme is looking for the Farmers of the Future
By Contributor on 02 August 2017
What to see at Tullamore Farm today: the demo area and farm yard
Tullamore Farm
What to see at Tullamore Farm today: the demo area and farm yard
By Ciarán Lenehan on 24 July 2017
Member
Goodwill must be brought back to KT – Healy
News
Goodwill must be brought back to KT – Healy
By Anthony Jordan on 20 July 2017
Cattle scales, dehorning crate, sheep scales
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
View ad
HISPEC SUPER 400 PUMP AGIATATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
2006 ABBEY 400 HTL GALVANISED PUMP AGIATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
CROSS PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad
MAJOR PUMP AGITATOR
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
View ad

Place ad