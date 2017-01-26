Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
LacPatrick increases December milk price
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

LacPatrick increases December milk price

By on
LacPatrick is the latest co-op to increase its December price, bringing it up by 1c/l.
LacPatrick is the latest co-op to increase its December price, bringing it up by 1c/l.

The December milk price for LacPatrick was 28.5c/l excluding VAT, following the decision to increase the base price by 1c/l. The co-op also had a conditional winter bonus of 3c/l. To receive this, producers must have supplied greater than 50% of previous May supplies.

The Northern price was 24.7 ppl including VAT. This includes a quality assurance bonus (for farmers with Red Tractor certification) of 0.2 ppl.

Other co-ops announced increases earlier this month.

Read more

Seventy sign up to LacPatrick fixed price milk scheme in Northern Ireland

More in News
Free
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: Fair Deal, deadlines, milk prices and ABP
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Journal+
Mixed farms forecast to be hit hardest in the UK by Brexit
News
Mixed farms forecast to be hit hardest in the UK by Brexit
By Peter McCann on 26 January 2017
Free
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
News
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Kerry group workers to strike next week
News
Kerry group workers to strike next week
By Odile Evans on 25 January 2017
Journal+
Watch and listen: Cork farmers look to import French methods
World
Watch and listen: Cork farmers look to import French methods
By Thomas Hubert on 17 January 2017
Journal+
Kerry Co-op appoints new chief executive
News
Kerry Co-op appoints new chief executive
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 January 2017
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad

Place ad