LacPatrick increases December milk price
By Odile Evans on 26 January 2017
LacPatrick is the latest co-op to increase its December price, bringing it up by 1c/l.
The December milk price for LacPatrick was 28.5c/l excluding VAT, following the decision to increase the base price by 1c/l. The co-op also had a conditional winter bonus of 3c/l. To receive this, producers must have supplied greater than 50% of previous May supplies.
The Northern price was 24.7 ppl including VAT. This includes a quality assurance bonus (for farmers with Red Tractor certification) of 0.2 ppl.
Other co-ops announced increases earlier this month.
