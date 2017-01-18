Aurivo increases December milk price
By Thomas Hubert on 18 January 2017
Aurivo co-op has joined other processors in applying a 1c/l increase to its December milk price.
The board of Aurivo co-op has decided to increase its December milk price by 1c/l to 28.5c/l, excluding VAT.
This is the sixth monthly milk price increase in a row for Aurivo.
On Monday, Dairygold announced a 1.5c/l increase. Lakeland, Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Carbery and Arrabawn have all increased their price by 1c/l – but Glanbia co-op has stopped its 1c/l member bonus.
Kerry has left its December price unchanged.
Last week, Ornua’s Purchase Price Index (PPI) crossed the 100 mark for the first time since 2015. The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) price index rose marginally on Tuesday.
