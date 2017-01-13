Listen: Thinking outside the box on CAP
By Phelim O'Neill on 13 January 2017
Phelim O'Neill reports from Brussels on a think tank debate that suggests there are challenges ahead for the next CAP.
More in News
By Caitríona Murphy on 13 January 2017
By Kieran Mailey on 13 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 13 January 2017
Related Stories
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 11 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...