Listen: UFU roadshow focuses on the future and young farmers

By on
The first of six Ulster Farmers' Union roadshows across Northern Ireland took place in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, on Monday night.
The annual president’s area meetings held by the UFU with members across NI each January have been replaced by a new format of roadshows that focus on the future of farming and engaging with members on the ground.

Brexit is the big issue, however in reality not much detail of what Brexit will mean for NI farmers has transpired since the UFU held a series of consultation meetings with members on the issue in October.

One development on the day of the first UFU meeting was the resignation of deputy first minister Martin McGuinness and the likely collapse of the NI executive over the renewable heat incentive.

UFU president Barclay Bell told the meeting that NI needs strong leadership with Brexit negotiations set to begin before the end of March. “I would have serious concerns about this. It could set us back badly,” he said.

The future

Two young dairy farmers Andrew Little and Nigel Graham took part in a panel discussion session and both said that they see a future in the industry for themselves and other young farmers.

Land mobility, greater use of fixed price contracts and addressing inefficiencies were raised by both Andrew and Nigel. Both young farmers also spoke about the need to become better at farming at their current scale before expanding.

Andrew suggested the need for introducing a new enterprise into his farm business to hedge against periods of low prices in dairying and vice versa.

Listen to an interview with local dairy farmer Andrew Little below:

Listen to “Fermanagh farmer Andrew Little on future of farming” on Spreaker.

Further reports from the first UFU roadshow event will feature in this week’s edition of the Irish Farmers Journal and on www.farmersjournal.ie

