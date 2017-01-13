Sign in to your account
Long-term milk price of 32c/litre - Glanbia

By on
Current market indicators would suggest that long-term milk price should not exceed 32c/litre according to Glanbia director of strategy Sean Molloy.
Speaking at a joint Macra na Feirme and AIB conference in Kilkenny on Thursday night, Molloy said that, looking into the future, prices should settle somewhere between 30c/l and 32c/l.

“The market at the moment would suggest that the long-term milk average point will be somewhere between 30(c/l) and 32c/l. At this level, the market can absorb the price, the processors can work efficiently and the farmers can operate while generating a margin,” Molloy said.

Molloy also expressed personal concerns over high milk prices, advising farmers to “be warned” about the implications of higher price returns.

“Personally, I think that late 30c (/litre) price points is not a good outcome for Irish farmers. This will encourage other high-cost producers to produce higher quantities, which is not a good place to be.”

Molloy was also positive about the level of uptake on the fixed-margin price schemes, which he believes will rise above 40% participation rate on foot of recent volatility in the market.

“Today, we have about 40% of our farmers and on average they have about 30% of their milk in scheme. My anticipation is that 40% will grow because there is a great understanding now of the need to proof against volatility. With that growth, I am hopeful that the average uptake will also increase,” he said.

Molloy was one of four guest speakers at the Macra/AIB event, which heard representatives from Embrace, AIB, the Irish Farmers Journal and the Land Mobility Service.

Listen to “The growth of fixed milk price schemes at Glanbia” on Spreaker.

Read more

Glanbia and Carbery set December milk prices

