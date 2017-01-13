Glanbia and Carbery set December milk prices

GII and Carbery have both increased their base prices but there will be no support payment from the Glanbia Co-op.

Glanbia will pay its suppliers 28.46c/litre excluding VAT for December manufacturing milk supplies.

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland (GII) has increased its base price for December by 1c/l to 28.46c/l (excluding VAT) for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

However, there will be no Glanbia Co-operative Society support payment to members this month.

The net effect for Glanbia suppliers is that there will be no milk price increase for December.

Glanbia suppliers received 28.45c/l (excluding VAT) for November manufacturing milk, which included a 1c/l Glanbia Co-operative Society support payment to its members.

Strong recovery

Glanbia chair Henry Corbally said that the strong recovery in Glanbia’s milk price in the past six months has resulted in a positive conclusion to a very challenging year for the dairy sector.

Last month, Glanbia opened two fixed-price milk and margin schemes to its suppliers. Application forms for the schemes will be sent to suppliers soon.

Carbery

Meanwhile, the Carbery group of west Cork co-ops has decided a 1c/l price increase for December milk.

The four co-ops within Carbery – Drinagh, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Bandon – will decide in the coming days if they will apply the increase to their suppliers. The west Cork co-ops lead the way in the November milk league.

Lakeland

On Thursday, Lakeland became the first co-op to set a milk for December, increasing its December price by 1c/l.

Other co-ops are expected to set their prices in the coming days.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports milk price excluding VAT.

Meanwhile, the Ornua purchase price index (PPI) reached a 19-month high on Thursday

