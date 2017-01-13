Sign in to your account
code
Glanbia and Carbery set December milk prices

By on
GII and Carbery have both increased their base prices but there will be no support payment from the Glanbia Co-op.
Glanbia will pay its suppliers 28.46c/litre excluding VAT for December manufacturing milk supplies.

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland (GII) has increased its base price for December by 1c/l to 28.46c/l (excluding VAT) for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

However, there will be no Glanbia Co-operative Society support payment to members this month.

The net effect for Glanbia suppliers is that there will be no milk price increase for December.

Glanbia suppliers received 28.45c/l (excluding VAT) for November manufacturing milk, which included a 1c/l Glanbia Co-operative Society support payment to its members.

Strong recovery

Glanbia chair Henry Corbally said that the strong recovery in Glanbia’s milk price in the past six months has resulted in a positive conclusion to a very challenging year for the dairy sector.

Last month, Glanbia opened two fixed-price milk and margin schemes to its suppliers. Application forms for the schemes will be sent to suppliers soon.

Carbery

Meanwhile, the Carbery group of west Cork co-ops has decided a 1c/l price increase for December milk.

The four co-ops within Carbery – Drinagh, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Bandon – will decide in the coming days if they will apply the increase to their suppliers. The west Cork co-ops lead the way in the November milk league.

Lakeland

On Thursday, Lakeland became the first co-op to set a milk for December, increasing its December price by 1c/l.

Other co-ops are expected to set their prices in the coming days.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports milk price excluding VAT.

Meanwhile, the Ornua purchase price index (PPI) reached a 19-month high on Thursday

Read more

EU Commission struggling to find serious bids for SMP overhang

