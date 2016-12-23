Macra links Facebook stunt to farm accidents

Young farmer organisation Macra na Feirme has released a statement about the series of humorous posts on its Facebook page on Thursday night, saying it was a way of raising awareness of farm safety.

Macra na Feirme released a statement on Friday morning, saying the "accident" one of its moderators had on the Macra Facebook page on Thursday night was part of a campaign the organisation is running to raise awareness of farm safety among its members.

From the series of status posts, it looked as though a guy was inadvertently having a private conversation in the public domain on Facebook with a girl he fancies.

"Our moderator probably thought 'that will never happen to me'," the statement reads, "but when you lose concentration, when you take your mind off what you're doing, even for a second, that's when you have an accident. Just like when you're on a farm."

The statement goes on to say that hundreds of accidents happen on farms every year, to people who thought it would never happen to them.

"A momentary lapse of concentration, leading to a lot of suffering and regret".

Farm safety campaign

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, a spokesman for Macra said Thursday's "accident" was a PR stunt designed to raise awareness of maintaining concentration on the farm.

"It is all part of a social media campaign we're running over the Christmas in association with ABP Food Group to raise awareness of farm safety," he said.

"There will be more stunts like this carried out via our social media channels over the Christmas period."

Macra and ABP will also be carrying out a series of safety courses around the country for its members. Information about courses can be found here.

