Man (31) gets jail for 'IRA threats' against cattle dealer
By Contributor on 23 January 2017
A 31-year-old Co Louth man who claimed to be a member of the IRA while making threats to a Monaghan farmer was sentenced to three years in prison with 18 months suspended, writes Michael McDonnell.
