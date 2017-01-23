Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Man (31) gets jail for 'IRA threats' against cattle dealer
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Man (31) gets jail for 'IRA threats' against cattle dealer

By Contributor on
A 31-year-old Co Louth man who claimed to be a member of the IRA while making threats to a Monaghan farmer was sentenced to three years in prison with 18 months suspended, writes Michael McDonnell.
A 31-year-old Co Louth man who claimed to be a member of the IRA while making threats to a Monaghan farmer was sentenced to three years in prison with 18 months suspended, writes Michael McDonnell.
More in News
Journal+
Cows grazing in the sunny southeast
News
Cows grazing in the sunny southeast
By Caitríona Murphy on 23 January 2017
Free
Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates
News
Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates
By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
Free
Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
News
Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad

Place ad