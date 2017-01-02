Monday Management: measure what you have and what you need
By Aidan Brennan on 02 January 2017
Aidan Brennan says now is the time to take stock of what feed you have and what you need.
Now that we are in 2017, we should take stock of how much feed we have and how much feed we need between now and turnout. Some farmers are finding that they are going through silage faster than other years. Best policy is to measure what you have and budget for what you need.
To measure silage in a pit, get the average height and multiply by the length and breadth in metres. Divide by 1.3 to convert to tonnes and then multiply by the dry matter of the silage to get tonnes dry matter.
Feed intake
A dry cow will eat between ...
By Jack Kennedy on 19 December 2016
By Jack Kennedy on 22 December 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 21 December 2016
