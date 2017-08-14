No Creed at Tullamore but Blondes in attendance

While Minister Creed was not present, The Dealer was intrigued to see a number of Blonde d’Aquitaine cross calves in the commercial section and a number of Blonde d’Aquitaine cattle in the pedigree section were entered under a Michael Creed, also from Macroom.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, was not present at last weekend’s Tullamore Show and AIB Livestock Show, but a number of Blonde cattle were entered under a Michael Creed.

It was well noted at last weekend’s Tullamore Show that there was no minister from the Department of Agriculture present on the day.

Last year, the Minister of State at the Department, Andrew Doyle, officially opened the proceedings.

While no Minister Creed was present, The Dealer was intrigued to see a number of Blonde d’Aquitaine cross calves in the commercial section and a number of Blonde d’Aquitaine cattle in the pedigree section were entered under a Michael Creed, also from Macroom.

After doing a double-take, The Dealer realised that they were not in fact the minister’s cattle, but the other Michael Creed from Macroom – Inchigeela, to be precise.

The Creed family from Inchigeela have the Derryleigh Blondes and in 2016 were crowned the overall winners of the Commercial Blonde herd competition by the Irish Blonde Cattle Society.

Two Michael Creeds from Macroom... any relation I wonder?

Read more

Alpacas for shearing in Tullamore

Cradenhill farm on the market again