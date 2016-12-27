Optimistic outlook for the agri-food sector in 2017 – Fine Gael

Despite the fact that 2016 was a challenging year, the Fine Gael party is optimistic the agri-food sector “will continue to go from strength to strength in the New Year”.

During 2016 the Knowledge Transfer Group Scheme and a dedicated Brexit unit in the Department of Agriculture were established. Ireland also secured access for Irish beef to the US market. Fine Gael has said that the agri-food sector will be able to build on this for next year.

I am confident these measures will go some way towards assisting families and businesses through challenges arising

“2016 has been a challenging year for many people involved in the agri-food sector. Since taking office in May, I have set about putting forward strategic solutions to many of the challenges facing the industry,” the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed said. “I am confident these measures will go some way towards assisting families and businesses through challenges arising from income volatility, poor weather and the uncertainty in the market caused by Brexit.”

Rural economy

In a statement released on Tuesday Fine Gael said that it recognises agriculture as the heartbeat of the rural economy and schemes must be tailored to meet the challenges of farming on all types of land, across all sectors and on all sizes of farm holdings

“I know that the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU has shaped the agenda of Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed this year, including the establishment of a dedicated Brexit Unit in the Department,” said Chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Pat Deering. “In addition plenty of work has been done to strengthen other areas of the sector. 2016 saw the establishment of the Knowledge Transfer Group Scheme, with groups being established for some 27,000 farmers across six sectors – Beef, Sheep, Dairy, Tillage, Equine and Poultry. These groups will provide a key support to the agri-food sector in building its knowledge and skills base to underpin continued growth and competitiveness.”

He emphasised the fact that in 2016 Ireland was the first EU member state to secure improved access for beef in the US market, “with the decision of authorities there to recognise Ireland’s raw meat control system as equivalent to that of the US. In principle this extends access to include manufacturing beef intended for grinding which is typically used in burgers and similar processed products.”

