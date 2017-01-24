Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Profits at Aryzta down 20% in first five months
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Profits at Aryzta down 20% in first five months

By on
Aryzta, the bakery company behind Cuisine de France, has announced that for the first five months of trading ending December 2016 earnings per share (diluted) is 20% behind the previous year.
Aryzta, the bakery company behind Cuisine de France, has announced that for the first five months of trading ending December 2016 earnings per share (diluted) is 20% behind the previous year.

The Swiss-based company expects profits to track down by a similar amount for the full year. It blames the underperformance largely to North American weakness, adding to the already expected weakness in Europe as it commissions a new German bakery along with the impact of Brexit.

Revenues fell in North America. When coupled with higher than expected labour costs, margins were impacted which are now expected to be 6-7%.

The company also said that it has lost volumes related to a new branded strategy with a key brand (Otis Spunkmeyer) at its recently acquired Cloverhill facility. In 2014, it paid €730m ($1bn) for Pineridge and Cloverhill bakeries in a move Owen Killian, CEO said a the time, would “shift the company into more relevant convenience channels”.

On today’s announcement he said: “The performance in the current period is both unexpected and extremely disappointing. Cloverhill was acquired with the objective of unlocking the Otis Spunkmeyer brand into retail.”

Shareholders have also questioned the company’s decision to plough €446m into a 49% stake in high-end French frozen retailer Picard. Aryzta said in the statement the board was reviewing its investment strategy relating to joint ventures.

In December, Gary McGann, the former chief executive of Aer Lingus and Smurfit Kappa, was appointed chair to try steady the ship after a couple of years of poor performance. Last year it also offloaded its 68% share in Origin Enterprises.

Read more

Performance of agribusiness shares in 2016

More in Agribusiness
Free
Time is running out to book your place at global trade conference
Global Trade
Time is running out to book your place at global trade conference
By Phelim O'Neill on 08 January 2017
Journal+
Will Donald Trump be a friend of farmers?
Global Trade
Will Donald Trump be a friend of farmers?
By Eoin Lowry on 18 January 2017
Journal+
Global report - stories from around the world
International
Global report - stories from around the world
By Lorcan Allen on 18 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Kverneland 4
Furrow reversable plough with discs & skimmers 160 head stock , excellent condi...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
WIRELESS PERIMETER ALARMS
Secure your isolated outbuildings, machinery, cattle sheds and diesel tanks wit...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad

Place ad