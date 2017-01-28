Sign in to your account
Quality drives cattle prices at Carrigallen Mart

By on
Quality weanling bulls reached as high as €3.15/kg at Saturday's sale in Carrigallen Mart.
Quality weanling bulls reached as high as €3.15/kg at Saturday's sale in Carrigallen Mart.

Two rings were in action at Carrigallen Mart on Saturday with weanling bulls and heifers as well as dairy heifers and runners on sale.

There was in the region of 100 weanling bulls for sale with quality, continental types performing better than traditional breeds.

Prices for bulls ranged from the low €700s for plain stock up to over €1,100 for well-conformed animals. Bulls which had a bit of weight and were fairly well-fleshed drove the interest of buyers.

Farmers and agents were active ringside for the bulls with the farmer putting it up to the larger buyer on occasion. Prices in the main ranged between €2.20kg to €2.80/kg but a couple of exceptional bulls crossed €3/kg.

A 395kg Limousin cross bull, born in February 2016 sold for €1,025 (€2.59/kg, a 320kg Limousin cross bull born in May 2016 sold for €760 (€2.46/kg), a 315kg Simmental cross bull born in May 2016 sold for €770 (€2.44/kg), a 470kg Charolais cross bull born in February 2016 sold for €1,195 (€2.54/kg) and a 315kg Charolais cross bull born in June 2016 sold or €995 (€3.15kg).

Heifers

There were less heifers than bulls on sale in Carrigallen Mart on Saturday but the trends was broadly similar; well-shaped animals had the attention of buyers with plainer types struggling.

Exceptional Charolais heifers made as much as €2.95/kg but average prices was closer to €2.60/kg to €2.70/kg.

Two February-born Angus cross heifers weighed an average of 225kg and sold for €525 each (€2.33/kg), a 335kg Charolais cross heifer born in March 2016 sold for €990 (€2.95/kg), a 340kg Charolais cross heifer born in April 2016 sold for €910 (€2.67/kg), a 290kg Limousin cross heifer born in May 2016 sold for €735 (€2.53/kg).

Read more from the Carrigallen Mart sale, including a special dairy sale, in next week's Irish Farmers Journal.

