Sheep Welfare Scheme deadline extended

There are three more days to apply for the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has extended the deadline to apply for the new Sheep Welfare Scheme until 3 February.

The short extension brings the final date for application, previously set for this Tuesday 31 January, to this coming Friday.

Minister Creed urged any eligible sheep farmers yet to apply for the scheme to do so by the end of the week: “The extension of the application deadline for the Sheep Welfare Scheme will allow as many applicants as possible avail of the €10 per ewe payment for farmers undertaking actions which make a positive contribution to flock welfare.”

Last week, IFA sheep chair John Lynskey called on the Minister to extend the closing date for the scheme, saying that 13,000 farmers had already applied. He hoped that 30,000 would join.

The European Commission gave the green light to the amendment to Ireland’s Rural Development Programme containing the Sheep Welfare Scheme last Friday, clearing the last hurdle to the implementation of the scheme.

