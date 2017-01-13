Sign in to your account
A pension and direct payments? Macra to begin consultation on CAP post-2020

on
Young farmer organisation Macra na Feirme is to begin a consultation next week with young farmers on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2020.
The consultation will be looking for young farmers’ views on the ideal CAP, following the expiration of the current CAP in 2020.

Speaking ahead of the consultation, Macra president Sean Finan said that through Macra’s involvement with CEJA, supported by IFAC, the organisation has begun exploratory discussions in Brussels on CAP 2020.

“During these discussions young European farmers have asked if older farmers should continue to receive a direct payment as well as a statutory state pension,” he said.

In Macra’s opinion, some of the European thought process suggests that farmers should have to make a choice. Macra actively encourages young farmers into the industry and firmly believes every support necessary should be made available to them.

”Young at heart” farmer

However, Macra also believes that while encouraging new entrants, financial provision must be made in CAP 2020 for the “young at heart” farmer.

CAP needs to support all active, productive farmers regardless of age, who are delivering public goods in a sustainable manner

Therefore, Macra has said that those involved in farming throughout Ireland should ask themselves if it is sustainable that a farmer who reaches retirement age is financially better off through receipt of a direct payment and a pension once they reach eligibility?

Have your voice heard

Macra’s CAP 2020 consultation meetings are taking place around the country in the coming weeks and Macra wants young farmers to come along and have their voice heard.

Sean Finan concluded: “CAP needs to support all active, productive farmers regardless of age, who are delivering public goods in a sustainable manner.”

