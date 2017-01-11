Sign in to your account
Snow warning for northern parts of the country

By on
Met Eireann has issued an orange weather warning for snow and ice in northern counties.
Met Eireann has issued an orange weather warning for snow and ice in northern counties.

Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo are likely to hit by snow on Wednesday evening, Met Eireann has said. It will be very cold, wintry weather from Wednesday evening onwards until Friday night.

Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, with moderate accumulations to lower levels inland, more significant amounts on high ground, where there's a risk of drifting and blizzard conditions at times. Some scattered thunderstorms also.

Meanwhile a yellow weather warning is in place for the rest of the country as wintry conditions develop.

