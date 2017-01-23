Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Taoiseach to launch €60m investment in rural Ireland
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Taoiseach to launch €60m investment in rural Ireland

By on
An Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be unveiling plans for a €60m investment in rural Ireland in Co Longford on Monday but warns of the possible negative impact of Brexit.
An Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be unveiling plans for a €60m investment in rural Ireland in Co Longford on Monday but warns of the possible negative impact of Brexit.

The plan, which was included in last year’s programme for government, is a three year plan comprising some 270 measures aimed at rejuvenating towns and villages in rural Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Sean Canney, Minister of State at the Office of Public Works, said that this plan is “unprecedented” in that it is a whole-government approach.

We will support the creation of 135,000 jobs in rural Ireland by 2020

“This is unprecedented in that it is a whole of government approach to the strategy of delivering real change for people in rural Ireland,” Canney said.

“There is huge potential in rural Ireland and we need to tap into that and bring jobs forward.”

Canney also said this is more than just a €60m investment: “It is also a pilot scheme to encourage residency occupation in towns and villages and to increase tourism and support the creation of 135,000 jobs in rural Ireland by 2020.”

The minister said a lot of these jobs will come from indigenous industry and there will also be additional funding to attract more foreign direct investment to rural areas.

Whole-government approach

This new strategy will be a directed across Government by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten, Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys, Minister of State for Regional Economic Development Michael Ring and Sean Canney.

Despite the good news of the investment, it is understood the Taoiseach will also be warning against the possible negative impact on rural Ireland of Britain’s departure from the EU.

Read more

Regional veterinary labs a vital support for farmers - IFA

More in News
Journal+
Cows grazing in the sunny southeast
News
Cows grazing in the sunny southeast
By Caitríona Murphy on 23 January 2017
Free
Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates
News
Green party calls for flexibility on slurry spreading dates
By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
Free
Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
News
Council of Ministers discusses market conditions as farmers protest
By Odile Evans on 23 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: milk price, IFA grain protest and snow
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: milk price, IFA grain protest and snow
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
General Hardware Supplies LTD
LEADING SUPPLIERS OF QUALITYIMPORTED TIMBER TO THE FARMING & CONSTRUCTIONCOM...
View ad
GLAS Grant - Clarenbridge Garden Centre
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
View ad
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad

Place ad