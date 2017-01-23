Taoiseach to launch €60m investment in rural Ireland

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be unveiling plans for a €60m investment in rural Ireland in Co Longford on Monday but warns of the possible negative impact of Brexit.

The plan, which was included in last year’s programme for government, is a three year plan comprising some 270 measures aimed at rejuvenating towns and villages in rural Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Sean Canney, Minister of State at the Office of Public Works, said that this plan is “unprecedented” in that it is a whole-government approach.

We will support the creation of 135,000 jobs in rural Ireland by 2020

“This is unprecedented in that it is a whole of government approach to the strategy of delivering real change for people in rural Ireland,” Canney said.

“There is huge potential in rural Ireland and we need to tap into that and bring jobs forward.”

Canney also said this is more than just a €60m investment: “It is also a pilot scheme to encourage residency occupation in towns and villages and to increase tourism and support the creation of 135,000 jobs in rural Ireland by 2020.”

The minister said a lot of these jobs will come from indigenous industry and there will also be additional funding to attract more foreign direct investment to rural areas.

Whole-government approach

This new strategy will be a directed across Government by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten, Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys, Minister of State for Regional Economic Development Michael Ring and Sean Canney.

Despite the good news of the investment, it is understood the Taoiseach will also be warning against the possible negative impact on rural Ireland of Britain’s departure from the EU.

