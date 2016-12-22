Sign in to your account
code
Ten tips for securing your farm ahead of Storm Barbara

By on
Met Éireann has a status orange weather warning in place for strong gales in coastal regions and a status yellow warning in place for the rest of the country from 6am on Friday.
Met Éireann has a status orange weather warning in place for strong gales in coastal regions and a status yellow warning in place for the rest of the country from 6am on Friday.

With strong gales due to hit Ireland on Thursday night and north and north-west set to feel the effects of Storm Barbara, The Dealer has pulled together a list of must do tasks.

1. Secure outside gates.

2. Close and secure all shed doors.

3. Check on any exposed galvanised sheets on roofs.

4. Prop a tractor behind any large shed doors.

5. Take in any empty barrels or drums that could get caught in the wind.

6. Safely secure any silage wraps or pit coverings.

7. Ensure any family pets and working dogs are safe.

8. Be mindful of trees or branches near buildings.

9. Have torches charged up in case of a power cut.

10. When you’ve that all done, sit down, stay in, open the eggnog and keep up to date with everything on farmersjournal.ie

Weather warning for Storm Barbara

