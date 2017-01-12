The latest agricultural jobs in Ireland and abroad

There are plenty of jobs being advertised in dairying this week. \ Donal O' Leary

We bring you the latest agricultural jobs in Ireland. This week there are jobs in UCD, Cork, Tipperary, Wexford, Waterford and Shropshire.

General farm worker required in Co Cork

Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a general farm worker for a 300-cow dairy farm in Co Cork. The role requires a competent milker, with experience in feeding and calving. The candidate must also be able to carry out day-to-day jobs on the farm. Those who wish to apply should forward their CVs to recruitmentmanager@farmsolutions.ie.

Stockperson required in Co Waterford

Farm Solutions are currently recruiting for a stockperson for a tillage and pig farm in Co Waterford. The role requires a candidate with experience in dealing with pigs and machinery. To apply for this interesting position please forward your current CV to recruitmentmanager@farmsolutions.ie.

Farm workers required in Co Wexford

Farm workers are required for an outdoor salad and vegetable production at a site in Wexford. Some farming experience is essential, preferably in crop production. Training will be provided and rate of pay will reflect knowledge and experience. Please send CVs to info@dockrells.com.

General farm worker required in Tipperary

An opportunity has arisen for a general farm worker on a 340-cow dairy farm with spring calving. The role requires a competent milker, with experience in feeding and calving. Those interested should forward their CV to recruitmentmanager@farmsolutions.ie.

Herdsperson required in Co Cork

A herdsperson is required for a spring calving herd on the west side of Cork city. Phone 086-834 7409 for more information.

Farm worker required for dairy and beef farm in Tipperary

A worker is required to work on busy dairy and beef farm in Ireland. The dairy herd comprises off 200 cows and all calves are reared to 18 months old. The successful applicant will be milking in a 20-unit milking parlour, involved in the calf rearing and other general farm work. The ad says that accommodation is available. Phone 087-641 7215 for more information.

UCD School of Ag and Food Science looking to fill a number of vacancies

Applicants are being invited for the following permanent and temporary positions: professor of agricultural and food economics, temporary lecturers in animal science, food science and crop science and a permanent farm animal technologist. To find out more about these jobs, click here.

Abroad

Herdsperson required for organic farm in Shropshire

A herdsperson is required for an organic dairy farm in Shropshire. Contact Tim Downes on twitter (@clovermad) if interested.

