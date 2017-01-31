Sign in to your account
code
Two men charged in connection with rural crime

By on
Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in connection with investigations into burglaries and rural crime that occurred in the Co Offaly area.
As part of Operation Thor, local gardaí carried out a number of planned searches at residential properties in the Birr area, Co Offaly, on Monday 30 January in connection with ongoing investigations into burglaries and rural crime.

An Garda Síochána have charged two men, 18 and 19 years, in connection with investigations into burglaries and related offences that occurred in the area.

They have both been released from Garda custody and are due to appear before Tullamore District Court on Wednesday 15 February 2017.

The two men were arrested and detained at Birr Garda Station under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Operation Thor

An Garda Síochána launched the national anti-crime strategy Operation Thor on 2 November 2015. The operation actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest crime trends and patterns to protect communities. Part of the strategy is increased visibility in local communities to prevent burglaries and related crimes.

Read more

Operation Thor recovers farm property in Kilkenny and Carlow

