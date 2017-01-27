UK farmers could be ‘sacrificial lambs’ in Brexit

Sign in to your account
By on
The European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Affairs has fired a word of warning to UK farmers when it comes to Brexit negotiations.
The European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Affairs has fired a word of warning to UK farmers when it comes to Brexit negotiations.

Speaking at the Irish Farmers Journal Global Trade Conference in Dublin on Friday, Commissioner Phil Hogan said EU consumers demand equivalent standards of food production. The former Fine Gael TD and minister added that, as Commissioner, he will fight to maintain standard in the post-Brexit world.

“We will not compromise our standards on the altar of trade, and you can quote me on that,” Hogan told the crowd – but he posed a question which would worry British farmers.

“Will British farmers and food standards become the sacrificial lamb on the altar of global trade?”

Asked directly if the Commissioner will protect the exposed Irish farming and food sector, he said that is not necessarily part of his remit.

“I stand ready to protect European farmers... The Irish Government is making that case [for Irish farmers],” he said.

Period of negotiations

With regard to the time it will take for both the EU and the UK to negotiate an exit, Hogan warned that the talks could be long. He added that it is not until the UK has left the EU that talks on trade deals can take place.

“I hope that we will be able to reach an agreement in two years.

“(That period would be to allow for) an agreement to exit. There’ll be no trade deal until after that... it's nearly harder to get out than into the European Union,” he said.

