UK milk production saw sharp decline in November
UK dairy farmers are continuing to cut milk production in the face of a very difficult year for producers.
The latest figures released by Eurostat show milk production from dairy farms in the UK for the month of November was close to 1.1bn litres. This represents a more 7% decline in milk production from UK dairy farmers compared with November 2015.
These latest figures put UK milk collections for the first 11 months of 2016 at 12.9bn litres, which is more than 4% below the 13.5bn litres collected from UK dairy farms in the first 11 months of 2015. The UK has well exceeded its target for reducing milk supply since it signed up to the EU Commission’s milk reduction ...
More in Dairy
By Aidan Brennan on 16 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 16 January 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 16 January 2017
By John Boylan on 15 January 2017
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...
fit for service. Dams to over 12,000L. www.celticsires.ie ...
Rechargeable Headlights, ideal for calving at night....
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...