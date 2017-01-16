UK milk production saw sharp decline in November

The latest figures released by Eurostat show milk production from dairy farms in the UK for the month of November was close to 1.1bn litres. This represents a more 7% decline in milk production from UK dairy farmers compared with November 2015.

These latest figures put UK milk collections for the first 11 months of 2016 at 12.9bn litres, which is more than 4% below the 13.5bn litres collected from UK dairy farms in the first 11 months of 2015. The UK has well exceeded its target for reducing milk supply since it signed up to the EU Commission’s milk reduction ...