'Very difficult' to achieve a reduction in fertiliser prices - Creed
'Very difficult' to achieve a reduction in fertiliser prices - Creed

By on
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said that although the EU Commission has acknowledged the desirability of lowering prices for fertilisers, it is proving difficult to achieve.
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has said that although the EU Commission has acknowledged the desirability of lowering prices for fertilisers, it is proving difficult to achieve.

There is still no movement on the reduction of fertiliser costs throughout the EU in order to reduce input costs for farmers, according to Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

The matter of reducing fertiliser costs gained traction during early 2016 after the IFA published a report on fertiliser prices. The report found that farmers in Ireland and across the EU would gain by €1b per year if the EU abolished its duties and tariffs on imported fertilisers.

Replying to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil deputy Brendan Smith, Minister Creed said that he has “long believed” that the elimination of fertiliser tariffs and anti-dumping duties is something that could help farmers reduce their input costs. “In this context I have actively pursued the matter at Council in Brussels throughout 2016,” he said.

Despite considerable efforts on his part, both with other member states and internally within the Commission, this is proving very difficult to achieve

Creed added that he raised the matter again at the Council of Agriculture Ministers earlier this week.

“EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan acknowledged the desirability of bringing about lower prices through the elimination of anti-dumping duties on imports, but indicated that despite considerable efforts on his part, both with other member states and internally within the Commission, this is proving very difficult to achieve,” Creed concluded.

Slow progress

The slow progress in this area can be partly attributed to the fact that although the matter of anti-dumping duties and customs tariffs on fertilisers affects the agricultural industry, responsibility in this area does not lie solely with the Commissioner for Agriculture. It also lies with the Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, Pierre Moscovici, and Internal Market Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska and any change to the system also requires their agreement.

Nitrogen prices to rise in 2017, says Russian fertiliser group

