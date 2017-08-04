Sign in to your account
What you could buy instead of Neymar

By on
The talk of the world in recent days seems to be the expected transfer of Barcelona’s Brazilian juggernaut Neymar and his move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
The talk of the world in recent days seems to be the expected transfer of Barcelona’s Brazilian juggernaut Neymar and his move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dealer has watched on curiously as the events unfold. However, one thing sticks out like a thistle in a meadow.

Two-hundred-and-twenty million euro.

€220 million. The dealer can’t help but think of the perks of having such a vast amount of funding.

While milk prices are good at the moment and the autumn weanling trade is strong, the prospects of €220m sitting in the kitty is optimistic at best.

But regardless, join me on my adventure through my imagination.

So let’s take a look at what agricultural products PSG could buy instead of Neymar.

For €220m, PSG could buy:

  • 25,000 acres of land at the average land price of €8,914/acre.

  • 49.3 million pints of Guinness at €4.50 a pint.

  • 4 million Hunter unisex wellingtons at €45.

  • 277,500 weanling bulls at €800/head.

  • 3.2 million store lambs at €70/head.

  • 148,000 drones at €1,500.

  • 630m litres of raw milk at 35c/l (entire supply of a medium-sized Irish co-op).

  • 22 million cans of Alamycin spray at €10/can
  • 37 million small cans of WD40.
  • 211.5 million packets of cheese and onion Tayto.

  • 55,500 haybobs at €4,000.

