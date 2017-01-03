Wilsons Auctions doubles sales

Wilsons Auctions Dublin will now host its plant and machinery auction twice monthly, due to increased volume.

Wilsons Auctions’ plant and machinery department has doubled the amount of auctions taking place with one being held on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The first auction in 2017 will take place on 18 January. The company said the change is both as a result of customer feedback and increased volume in its plant and machinery department.

“We are delighted to be able to increase the number of plant and machinery auctions at our Dublin branch for 2017,” said Ricky Wilson, general manager of Wilsons Auctions’ Dublin branch. “Our auctions are open to everyone, allowing customers the chance to experience the excitement of an auction physically. And with Wilsons Auctions website in the top 1% most visited in the world, we are delighted to be able to welcome customers globally through our LiveBid auction facility.”

Wilsons Dublin Auction Complex has been operating since 2000 and regularly holds auctions of heavy plant machinery, cars, vans, commercial vehicles, property and general chattel goods.

Last year, Wilsons hosted off-site auctions at clients’ premises, such as Bord na Móna in Co Offaly and Co Longford, The Lisheen Mine in Co Tipperary, the CFS Group in Co Meath and Steeltech Sheds in Co Galway.

