code
Lakeland sets December milk price

By on
Lakeland has become the first co-op to set a milk for December. The board of the co-op met on Thursday.
Lakeland has become the first co-op to set a milk for December. The board of the co-op met on Thursday.

The board of Lakeland decided to increase its December milk price by 1c/l on Thursday. This brings its price to 28.75c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has increased its base price for December milk by 1p/l to 24.5p/l. A winter bonus of 3p/l is also being paid by the co-op for December milk in NI.

Other co-ops are expected to set their prices in the coming days.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports milk price excluding VAT

Read more

Dairy trends: European Commission struggling to find serious bids for SMP overhang

Starting from scratch at the Positive Farmers Conference

