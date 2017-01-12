Lakeland sets December milk price

Other co-ops are due to set prices in the coming days.

Lakeland has become the first co-op to set a milk for December. The board of the co-op met on Thursday.

The board of Lakeland decided to increase its December milk price by 1c/l on Thursday. This brings its price to 28.75c/l excluding VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has increased its base price for December milk by 1p/l to 24.5p/l. A winter bonus of 3p/l is also being paid by the co-op for December milk in NI.

Other co-ops are expected to set their prices in the coming days.

