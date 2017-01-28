Bird flu outbreaks continue in Britain

The latest case was on a 1,000-bird pheasant flock in Lancashire.

A second case of H5N8 avian influenza has been confirmed near Wyre in Lancashire in northwest England on Friday.

An outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in a 1,000-bird pheasant flock near Wyre in Lancashire by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) on Friday.

The latest case of the H5N8 strain was identified during a routine investigation of the premises following confirmation of the disease in a 10,000-bird pheasant flock in the same area earlier in the week.

“There is a business link between the two premises,” Defra have said.

There was also an outbreak of bird flu on a turkey farm near Boston, Lincolnshire in the east of England this week.

The H5N8 strain was identified on the farm containing 19,500 birds with Defra stating that a number died from the outbreak and the remaining birds were culled.

Ireland

A fourth case of bird flu was detected in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday. The influenza was found in a whooper swan on Gortermone lake in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

The Department of Agriculture have said that all poultry and captive birds should remain housed until further notice following the bird flu outbreaks.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, an extension to the bird flu prevention zone involving compulsory housing has been announced and will remain in place until 16 March.

