Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Bird flu outbreaks continue in Britain
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Bird flu outbreaks continue in Britain

By on
A second case of H5N8 avian influenza has been confirmed near Wyre in Lancashire in northwest England on Friday.
A second case of H5N8 avian influenza has been confirmed near Wyre in Lancashire in northwest England on Friday.

An outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in a 1,000-bird pheasant flock near Wyre in Lancashire by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) on Friday.

The latest case of the H5N8 strain was identified during a routine investigation of the premises following confirmation of the disease in a 10,000-bird pheasant flock in the same area earlier in the week.

“There is a business link between the two premises,” Defra have said.

There was also an outbreak of bird flu on a turkey farm near Boston, Lincolnshire in the east of England this week.

The H5N8 strain was identified on the farm containing 19,500 birds with Defra stating that a number died from the outbreak and the remaining birds were culled.

Ireland

A fourth case of bird flu was detected in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday. The influenza was found in a whooper swan on Gortermone lake in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

The Department of Agriculture have said that all poultry and captive birds should remain housed until further notice following the bird flu outbreaks.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, an extension to the bird flu prevention zone involving compulsory housing has been announced and will remain in place until 16 March.

Read more

Full coverage: Bird flu

More in News
Journal+
Hormone-treated beef on the agenda again
Opinion
Hormone-treated beef on the agenda again
By Phelim O'Neill on 28 January 2017
Free
Farmers need to be involved in antimicrobial use strategy
News
Farmers need to be involved in antimicrobial use strategy
By Peter McCann on 28 January 2017
Journal+
ICBF position against LIC contracts hardens
News
ICBF position against LIC contracts hardens
By Jack Kennedy on 27 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Fourth case of bird flu detected
News
Fourth case of bird flu detected
By Patrick Donohoe on 25 January 2017
Free
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
News
Sixth case of bird flu in poultry in UK
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Fair Deal, bird flu and infrastructure
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: Fair Deal, bird flu and infrastructure
By Thomas Hubert on 25 January 2017
farm hand seeks work
Experienced Farmhand looking for work in Tipperary area.hourly.daily.weekly rate...
View ad
Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
View ad
Wireless & Wired PTZ
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
View ad
HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
View ad
Sawdust
Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
View ad

Place ad